Making Waves: Bad Boy Chiller Crew

Bradford bassline trio Bad Boy Chiller Crew are a vital new addition to UK club music. Get to know them in Making Waves...

KEY TRACK: Needed You

LABEL: Relentless/House Anxiety

MANAGEMENT: Darren Booth

INSTAGRAM: @badboychillercrew

WHO: Bad Boy Chiller Crew or BBCC for short, are a UK garage-inspired trio who’ve recently signed to Relentless. Expect to see a lot more of MCs Kane, GK and the be-mulleted Sam (aka Clive) in 2021. The group (real names Kane Welsh, Gareth Kelly and Samuel Robinson) went to school together, have a thing for chicken nuggets and have described themselves as an explicit version of the Vengaboys.

WHAT: A lively blend of garage, bassline and lightning quick rapping.

WHERE: Bradford, West Yorkshire.

THEY SOUND FUN... Yes, and BBCC’s unfiltered, unpredictable and often comic actions will likely draw parallels with Goldie Lookin’ Chain. But tracks such as new single Needed You and 450 – which has almost five million Spotify plays – are vibrant illustrations of the group’s serious musicality. They’re swiftly carving their niche in the UK’s rich canon of club music.

WHAT SHOULD I LISTEN TO? Happily, there’s a whole 11-track project, Full Wack No Brakes, to gorge on. Picking your way through lines such as, ‘PC Plonker drives like my grandad’ is a real joy. The group’s videos are great too, so get involved.