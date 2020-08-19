Making Waves: Bklava

Introducing Bklava: new on Ministry Of Sound, the South London producer, DJ and singer is here to revitalise UK electronic music.

KEY TRACK: Thinkin’ Of You

LABEL: Ministry Of Sound

MANAGEMENT: Long Lost Brother

FACEBOOK: @bklavadj

WHO: UK dance music’s hottest new name.

WHAT: Having been introduced to singing and guitar by her dad, Bklava tried DJing as a teen, making beats and singing over the top. Now, she’s making metallic, garage-flavoured floorfillers. While the beats bang, her vocals add bite and texture.

WHERE: Bklava (whose real name is Lara) was born and raised in South London, and is now based in Brighton as well as the capital. Her Lebanese heritage was a big influence as she made her first footsteps into music, while her stage name is based on sticky Middle Eastern dessert, baklava.

SWEET... Yep, and it’s not hard to see why Ministry Of Sound were keen. Bklava’s sound is fresh and full of potential. What’s more, having founded Spin Suga, a platform supporting female and non-binary DJs, she’s in a position to enact change in dance music. Definitely an artist to get behind.

ANYTHING ELSE I SHOULD KNOW?

Yes there is – Bklava has been busy making mixes and playlists for Beats 1 and Amazon, among others, and has new music out this week. So, plenty to dig into.