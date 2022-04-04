Making Waves: Cat Burns

Meet Cat Burns, the Streatham-born singer-songwriter with an important message to share...

KEY TRACK: Go

LABEL: Since ’93/RCA

MANAGEMENT: Sweet Management

TWITTER: @catburns

This month sees the release of your new EP, Emotionally Unavailable. What was the main inspiration behind the songs?

“It’s about a very real part of my life when I was extremely emotionally unavailable and not very open to any sort of relationship, and I had a bad relationship with myself as well. I think it moves my story as an artist forward by being very vulnerable and honest: I’m talking about a point in my life, and once it’s out it can hopefully help so many people who are going through that kind of thing now.”

There’s been so much engagement with your music on TikTok. Why do you think that is?

“TikTok has been so helpful in helping me share my music. It can definitely fast-track songs you never expected to blow up, and really helps state your case with labels and management. You just can’t deny the numbers, basically.”

You don’t shy away from talking about difficult issues in your lyrics. Why is this important to you?

“I think it’s important to have songs that speak about particular issues as it allows people to feel heard and seen, and that’s all I ever want to do.”

What do you make of the industry so far?

“I’m loving it so far, I feel really listened to at my label. Because of the following I’ve amassed I think they’re trusting my vision for myself. It’s been good to learn how the music business works – I’m super-nosy and like to know everything that’s going on.”

Finally, what’s your ultimate dream in your music?

“My dream is to be as successful as I can be, and to impact as many people as I possibly can.”