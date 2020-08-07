Making Waves: Cavetown

This week in Making Waves, we explore Cavetown's homespun pop...

KEY TRACK: Sweet Tooth

LABEL: Warner Records

MANAGEMENT: Alternate Side Management

TWITTER: @CAVETOWN

WHO: Robin Daniel Skinner came up with the name Cavetown to push his righteous bedroom pop from the UK to the world.

WHAT: Homespun and frayed Cavetown’s The 1975-approved indie-pop is as confessional and intimate as it’s possible to get. He also produced Mxmtoon’s new LP.

WHERE: Skinner is from Cambridge, but his face is being beamed into laptops and mobile phones around the world, more so since he signed with Warner Records for this year’s Sleepyhead album.

ANOTHER MAJOR LABEL STAR?

Cavetown will grow as much as Skinner wants it to. So clearly defined is his aesthetic, you can’t imagine him being swayed in a marketing meeting. “I definitely feel in control of the world I’m creating, which is ideal,” he told NME recently.

AND WHAT’S THAT WORLD LIKE? An inclusive, welcoming place where anything goes: Skinner is an introvert, and wants to encourage people to feel free. That he’s using clever lyrics, sweet pop melodies – and the occasional emo chorus – to do so is an added bonus.

PHOTO: Marco Lau