Making Waves: Christian Alexander

Christian Alexander hops between genres and is making some of the most intriguing new music around right now...

KEY TRACK: Eye Socket

LABEL: Dirty Polo/Human Re Sources

MANAGEMENT: Sahil Varma & Anthony Specter

INSTAGRAM: @christianalexander_97

WHO: Meet Lancashire’s Christian Alexander, seen here hanging onto a car door through its open window.

WHAT: A carousel of keys, twanging acoustic, low bass notes and pure vocals, with the occasional pop melody thrown in. Album-length projects Summer 17 and Summer 19 offer up a taster, while his recent Growing Up EP shows refinement. His demo-style work would sound amazing in a big studio.

WHERE: Garstang, near Preston, became the first Fair Trade town in 2001. Now, it may have unearthed its very own Frank Ocean.

STEADY ON... Believe the hype: the 22-year-old is seriously talented, and his sad, lonely music lures you in with a wispy appeal that you can’t quite put your finger on. Tobias Jesso Jr was doing something similar when he started out, and he went on to write for Adele. Just saying.

ANYTHING ELSE? Alexander has already won a fan in Brockhampton’s Kevin Abstract, who invited him to support the rap collective next year. More famous fans will surely follow.