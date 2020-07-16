Making Waves: Deryk

Introducing the EMI-signed, New Zealand-based Londoner with a creeping pop sound...

KEY TRACK: Call You Out

LABEL: EMI

MANAGEMENT: Simon Banks

INSTAGRAM: @shutupmads

WHO: Deryk (real name Madeline Bradley) is a London-born songwriter who arrives this month to introduce her creeping pop sound with debut track Call You Out.

WHAT: Inspired by PJ Harvey and Bjo?rk, Deryk makes pop music, but not the glossy kind. Her songs are slow and deep, all whooshing atmospherics and soft vocals. This music is for sad days only.

WHERE: Deryk – whose name is a tribute to her grandfather – was born in London and is now based in New Zealand, where she moved as a kid.

WHAT CAN I HEAR? Call You Out dropped last week and precedes a five-track EP called Womb, which is so titled because Deryk wanted to create a cocoon, shielded from the outside world, to allow her music to germinate. The result is a visceral listen, one that the artist has likened to the burial scene in Kill Bill.

UH OH... Blood and guts emanate from Deryk’s music, but it’s not a gory experience. Call You Out finds resolution in warm, enveloping production. Deryk’s world is intense, but it’s a pleasure to wallow in.