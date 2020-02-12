Your site will load in 16 seconds
Making Waves: Dream Nails

February 12th 2020 at 9:58AM
Dream on: Dream Nails

This week's hottest brand new act... Dream Nails.

Dream Nails

KEY TRACK: Text Me Back
LABEL: Alcopop! Records
MANAGEMENT: dreamnailsband@gmail.com
TWITTER: @yourdreamnails

WHO: Self-described “punk witches” Dream Nails are: singer Janey Starling, guitarist Anya Pearson, bassist Mimi Jasson and drummer Lucy Katz.

WHAT: We’ve already given it away: Dream Nails make punk rock of the highest order.

WHERE: The foursome formed in London back in 2015, and people have been clamouring for a debut album for some time now. Guess what? It’s coming, on April 3 to be precise.

WHAT’S THE DEAL? Well, I-D has already called Dream Nails “the best DIY all-girl punk queeret since Bikini Kill”. Their delightful noise is a breath of fresh air, not to mention a smack round the chops for a musical genre that still has issues with equal representation.

I’M IN... Good. Check out recent single Text Me Back (Chirpse Degree Burns), a bedraggled, glorious tune with lyrics bemoaning the intricacies of modern dating, or ‘chirpsing’, which is a much funnier way of putting it.

ISN’T IT JUST! Expect more of the same from the album.

