Making Waves: Dylan Fraser

Tender pop ballads from a brilliant new Scottish voice…

KEY TRACK: I’d Rather Be Here

LABEL: Atlantic

MANAGEMENT: Simon Bobbett,SB Management

TWITTER: @DylanFraser

Name the best thing about your music?

“For me, it’s the honesty in it. I write super-autobiographical lyrics for the most part and I rely on life experiences and interesting conversations to spark an idea. I just want to be as transparent as I can; it’s the way I can stay sane by writing.”

What can you tell us about your new track?

“My new single is called I’d Rather Be Here. It was the first song I wrote after my first EP, The Storm, which came out in 2020. There’s something about this new track that I just love. It’s got more of an indie feel but with more hip-hop-leaning vocal and melodies.”

Did you have big aims in mind when you started out as a musician?

“I’m still figuring this one out, but ultimately, I want to do something meaningful with my art. I don’t want to be just another singer; I want to be an artist, and I want people to relate to the music I make.”

What’s the best music industry lesson you’ve learned so far?

“That no one else believes in your art as much as you do, so if you want something, you have to go and get

it yourself.”

Finally, what are you working on next?

“I’m working on my third project, currently. I don’t know if it’s an album, an EP or a mixtape. I’m leaving it as open as possible and just experimenting with different sonics and ideas, which is a process I really enjoy.”