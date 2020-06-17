Making Waves: Eliza Mai

This week in Making Waves, Liverpool R&B singer Eliza Mai...

KEY TRACK: Straight Up

LABEL: Unsigned

MANAGEMENT: elizamaimusic@gmail.com

TWITTER: @ElizaMaiMusic

WHO: Eliza Mai is a new R&B singer who regular BBC Radio 1Xtra listeners will know all about.

WHAT: R&B done super-smooth and in keeping with the genre’s rich tradition.

WHERE: Eliza Mai is one of Liverpool’s most-likely-to. The singer has built up considerable momentum in her hometown, and now she wants more.

WHAT’S THE 1XTRA CONNECTION? DJ Target has started a project called #TargetsNoticeBoard as he broadens his search for new music. After gaining momentum on Instagram Live, it’s now a regular on his show. Eliza Mai caught the DJ’s attention, and he played her current single Straight Up earlier this month.

RIGHT ON, TARGET! Endorsements don’t come much bigger. The classically trained Mai has been playing various local livestream gigs during lockdown, find out more on Twitter.

NOTED... Good. No doubt there will be extra scrutiny on Mai’s next moves: support from 1Xtra usually means prizes.