Making Waves: Gia Ford

Get to know Gia Ford's slick pop music...

KEY TRACK: Murder In The Dark

LABEL: Dirty Hit

MANAGEMENT: Sophie Paluch

TWITTER: @gia__ford

WHO: Twenty-three-year-old Gia Ford is making some of the slickest new music around, so you may want to give it a listen.

WHAT: Ford’s music is remarkable because of its sheer sumptuousness. Artists on their second EP aren’t usually making records as glossy and deep as her nine-track Murder In The Dark project, which came out recently on Dirty Hit.

WHERE: Ford is originally from Sheffield, but is based in London, where she works with Fred MacPherson, who knows his way around hipster indie land better than most. She’s also worked with Dev Hynes.

SLICK. I LIKE THE SOUND OF THAT... Quite. But this isn’t a case of lush production stealing the show, Ford’s voice is very much the star: crystal clear, velvet-soft and supreme. Best of all, she has a knack for shifting its direction, which keeps things interesting.

SO THERE’S LOTS GOING ON? There is, but Ford’s music is smooth, and dinner party-friendly. And if your guests love early noughties R&B, more the better. Check out the nightmarish visuals for Murder In The Dark, too.