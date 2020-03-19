Making Waves: Gracie Abrams

Get to know the Cali pop newcomer...



Gracie Abrams

KEY TRACK: 21

LABEL: Interscope/Polydor

MANAGEMENT: JJ Corsini & Chris Hovsepian

TWITTER: @gracieabrams

WHO: Singer/songwriter Gracie Abrams is building towards a big break, fast.

WHAT: Elegant, feather-light pop, stripped of fuss to allow Abrams’ emotional candour space to breathe.

WHERE: The 20-year-old is from LA.

HANG ON, THAT’S THE SAME SURNAME AS JJ ABRAMS… That’s because the director is her dad! Her mother, Katie McGrath, co-founded the Time’s Up initiative in Hollywood. Abrams has learned a lot from both, and told The Cut she’s been raised to speak her mind: “Whether it’s art or politics you feel passionate about, be vocal about it.”

WHAT ABOUT THE MUSIC? Abrams developed an obsession with Joni Mitchell aged eight, and respects authenticity. That she came up in the Instagram age and has won fans by opening up online makes for an invigorating pop combo.

ANY UK PLANS? Rumour has it Abrams is cooking up some Dirty Hits with one of the UK’s foremost self-producers. She plays The Great Escape in May.