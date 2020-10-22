Making Waves: Grant

Grant is the epic pop alias of Swedish newcomer Alma Caroline Cederlöf. Find out more in this week's Making Waves...



KEY TRACK: Hell Yes, I’m Betting On You

LABEL: Sony Music Sweden

MANAGEMENT: Bud Fox Management

INSTAGRAM: @grantissoindie

WHO: Swedish newcomer Alma Caroline Cederlöf, who goes by Grant, makes fizzing pop music that makes your blood pump that little bit faster.

WHAT: An intriguing addition to her home country’s canon of mega pop music, Grant’s songs are lustrous and billowing and – possibly thanks to her jazz training and penchant for Tricky’s trip-hop – just a little bit strange. Dip into the folky Words and the euphoric Hell Yes, I’m Betting On You to find out more.

WHERE: The 26-year-old is from Nynäshamn, south of Stockholm. She took her pop alias from slick-haired don of the silver screen, Cary Grant, because she wanted a male name to provide contrast to the tenderness of her sound.

SO, WHAT’S NEXT? Grant’s new Vertigo EP is out this week, featuring co-writes with Lewis Capaldi and Ellie Goulding collaborator Phil Cook and Martin Sjølie, who’s worked with Sigrid and BTS. It’s her best work yet and the UK might just be about to wake up to her talents.

ANYTHING ELSE I SHOULD KNOW? Yes – Grant’s under the radar debut album, In Bloom, from 2018 is worth a listen, too.