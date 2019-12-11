Making Waves: Inhaler

Essential new noise from Dublin...

KEY TRACK: Ice Cream Sundae

LABEL: Polydor

MANGEMENT: SJM

TWITTER: @InhalerDublin

WHO: Inhaler are lead singer Elijah Hewson, bassist Robert Keating, guitarist Josh Jenkinson-Tansia and drummer Ryan McMahon.

WHAT: Inhaler’s Facebook page states that the quartet “hope to be able to bring rock and roll to the masses”. No messing there, then.

WHERE: Dublin, Ireland.

CAN THEY BRING IT TO THE MASSES, THEN?

Early signs are positive: Inhaler are managed by SJM and recently signed to Polydor. Those aren’t the only big guns in their corner either, Elijah’s dad is none other than Bono from U2.

NO WAY!

Way. As you might imagine, the band are used to fielding reactionary comments already. “People our age don’t know who U2 are,” Elijah told NME recently. He might have a point, too…

FAIR ENOUGH, THEN…

Quite. Best to concentrate on Inahler’s fast and loose rock‘n’roll, which is winning fans everywhere, particularly at their riotous gigs. Looks like 2020 could be the year. Take a deep breath…