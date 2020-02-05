Making Waves: Jacob Collier

This week's hottest brand new act...

KEY TRACK: Time Alone With You (feat. Daniel Caesar)

LABEL: Decca

MANAGEMENT: Quincy Jones Productions

TWITTER: @jacobcollier

WHO: Jacob Collier is a singer and multi-instrumentalist who, at 25, has four Grammys to his name.

WHAT: Collier shot to fame by posting split-screen video covers of classic songs (Stevie Wonder’s Don’t You Worry ‘Bout A Thing was an early favourite) and is forging a career from his radical reinterpretations.

WHERE: Collier grew up in North London, even venturing as far up as Bushey, near Watford, to attend The Purcell School For Young Musicians.

HANG ON, FOUR GRAMMYS? Yes. Collier won two at last month’s ceremony to go with the pair he got in 2016. All four were in the categories for Best Arrangement.

WELL, BRAVO! Quite. Collier has been a musical whizz since childhood. Now, his classical training and technical ability are enabling him to branch into pop territory, through collabs with Daniel Caesar, Dodie and Lianne La Havas. He’s about to head off an a world tour, which hits London in April. Does greatness beckon?