Making Waves: JGrrey

This week's hottest brand new act...

JGrrey

KEY TRACK: For Keeps

LABEL/MANAGEMENT: Stripes Records

TWITTER: @JGrrey13

WHO: JGrrey’s name is buzzing around a lot of late, amidst 2020 tips lists and the BRITs limbering up to name its Rising Star. Her real name is Jennifer Clarke.

WHAT: Soulful explorations of matters of the heart, glossed with weighty production. In the wake of Jorja Smith and Mahalia this year, JGrrey’s sound offers a more varied, textured approach.

WHERE: JGrrey was born in South London and moved to the north of the city aged six.

WHAT DO I NEED TO KNOW?

Mostly that if you’re not listening to JGrrey already, you probably should be. She opened for Billie Eilish’s arena tour – at the star’s own request – this year, so has already tasted the big time.

WHAT’S THE MUSIC LIKE?

Full-bodied and atmospheric, with light and shade to reflect JGrrey’s varied tastes. “I’m making music to see how well I can make music,” she told The Line Of Best Fit. Try her recent Ugh EP now.

GREAT TITLE…

Yeah, and its stately closing track Happiness Seems A Hell Of A Guy is also brilliantly named. The countdown to JGrrey’s debut is on…