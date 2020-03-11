Making Waves: Kalie Shorr

This Week’s Hottest Brand New Act…

KEY TRACK: Too Much To Say

LABEL: Kalie Shorr/eOne Music

MANAGEMENT: Todd Cassetty

TWITTER: @kalieshorr

WHO: Kalie Shorr is the new Nashville talent currently lighting up Music City.

WHAT: Country. Well, duh! Shorr’s take on the genre injects its traditions with wit, vitality and grit. Last year’s rollercoaster debut album, Open Book, was the culmination of a long road towards the limelight.

WHERE: Shorr was born in Portland, Maine, but it didn’t take her long to break beyond her hometown. The first step was winning the Southern division of Maine’s Got Talent in 2010.

WHAT HAPPENED NEXT?

Her exploits caught the attention of Perez Hilton of all people, who invited Shorr to play at his 64th (joke!) birthday party in 2012 alongside the Backstreet Boys. A rush of YouTube covers, including Taylor Swift’s Blank Space, followed.

WHAT’S THE ALBUM LIKE?

Candid and compelling. Shorr weaves punchlines and pay-off s into songs that are fraught with trauma.

CAN I SEE HER LIVE?

You Shorr can. Kalie begins a UK tour next month.