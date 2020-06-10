Making Waves: Kamal

Check out 17-year-old Londoner Kamal, new on Neighbourhood Recordings...

KEY TRACK: Blue

LABEL/ MANAGEMENT: Neighbourhood Recordings

TWITTER: @KamalNW

WHO: Kamal is a 17-year-old new on the books at Neighbourhood, home to Dave.

WHAT: His wispy sound is flavoured with soul, R&B and powerful candour. Fans of Bakar and Joy Crookes, listen up.

WHERE: Kamal, who goes without a surname in case you’ve not already noticed, is from North London.

WILL HE BE A GOOD NEIGHBOUR?

He already is. Team Neighbourhood excitedly told Music Week about Kamal last year, and he’s already delivering. Decline and Smilingdownthephone snuck out unannounced to build buzz last year, and now a steady trickle of singles means the world is getting to know him better and better.

WHAT ELSE HAS HE RELEASED?

The gentle, insular Homebody came out before the UK went into lockdown in March, and Kamal followed it with Blue last month, showing his dexterous ways with a love song.

ANYTHING ELSE I SHOULD KNOW?

He’s released some epic Homeboy T-shirts and more music is coming.