Making Waves: Kida Kudz

Kida Kudz

KEY TRACK: 1AM (feat. Jaykae)

LABEL: Disturbing London Records

MANAGEMENT: Jiggy Boyz Ent

TWITTER: @KidaKingin

WHO: Kida Kudz warrants your attention for many reasons, starting with his description of his music in a Trench feature last year: “Too jiggy: I make the jiggiest sound right now”.

WHAT: Kida Kudz fuses hip-hop and Afrobeats, and that’s putting it broadly. Past collaborators, which include Burna Boy, Ms Banks, Wiley and Jaykae, point to his versatility. His music makes the world feel small in that you can imagine it being huge everywhere.

WHERE: Real name Kayode Odesanya, Kida Kudz was born in Lagos, Nigeria and is now based in London/Essex.

TELL ME MORE... Kida Kudz recently dropped the Nasty project, which features collabs with Tanika and Chip, as well as the aforementioned Jaykae. Its 10 tracks are as varied as they are vibrant, bursting with ambition.

SOUNDS BIG... With Disturbing London’s help, Kida Kudz is in the right place for a breakthrough. For now, he’s in the thrilling space between the underground and the mainstream...