Making Waves: Lost Girl

July 9th 2020 at 3:30PM
Introducing the garagey new sound of Island Records signing Lost Girl...

KEY TRACK: I Won’t Give Up
LABEL: Island
MANAGEMENT: kelly@imhotepstudio.com
INSTAGRAM: @lostgirl.official

WHO: Lost Girl is new on Island. You might have caught wind of her Okan-produced debut single I Won’t Give Up, which came out in February and calls to mind the lightness and loved-up touch of the best of the UK garage scene back in the day.

WHAT: I Won’t Give Up is a big garage tune, but don’t be fooled into thinking that’s where Lost Girl’s sound begins and ends. It’s just the start, as this month’s Love Lockdown EP proves.

WHERE: Lost Girl (no real names yet people) is based in London.

TELL ME MORE... Gladly. I Won’t Give Up has had support from Beats 1, Capital Xtra, BBC Radio 1Xtra and even got a daytime spin on Radio 1. What’s more, Tinie included it on a playlist he recently put together for the BRIT Awards. It’s a wicked debut, driven by Lost Girl’s vocal, which has the makings of a big pop voice.

OH YEAH? Yes! Head to her Facebook page and check out her home-recorded video of Ben E King’s Stand By Me, posted in support of the Black Lives Matter movement. It’s impassioned, powerful and a massive hint of Lost Girl’s brilliance.

author twitter FOLLOW Ben Homewood


