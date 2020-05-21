Making Waves: Luz

KEY TRACK: I’m Lonely

LABEL: Platoon

MANAGEMENT: Red Light Management

TWITTER: @luz_corrigan

WHO: Nineteen-year-old singer Luz used to upload anonymous pop covers from her bedroom. Now making music under her own name (which means ‘light’ in Spanish) she’s heading quickly towards the, erm, limelight.

WHAT: Super-sad pop ballads, complete with piano and blustery emo vibes. Luz’s music offers innovation in a crowded field, as new single I’m Lonely proves.

WHERE: The Irish/Argentinian singer is from Dublin, where, rumour has it, her folks run a chocolate factory.

I’VE SEEN THE LIGHT! Titter, titter. Luz’s rise began when Aussie acoustic pop overlord Dean Lewis caught her cover of Lose My Mind and invited her to support him in Dublin. Since then, Lewis Capaldi and Maisie Peters have also heaped praise on the singer, who’s signed up to Red Light. Big things beckon, basically.

WHAT ABOUT NEW MUSIC? Luz has been busy livestreaming and new material is coming. For now, why not check out those covers to find out what the fuss was about? Bet you never thought Don’t Start Now could work as a sad song...