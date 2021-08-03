Making Waves: Mimi Webb

Meet the pop prospect breaking big on TikTok…

KEY TRACK: Dumb Love

LABEL: RCA

MANAGEMENT: Best Friends/Robots & Humans

TWITTER: @mimiwebb

Where would you say you got your start in music?

“Doing my time at the BRIT School at such a young age and then going to BIMM was where I really absorbed music in a 24/7 environment. It’s where I really grew my love for music and realised how much I wanted to be an artist.”

Why is TikTok a good place for new music?

“The right video, and it only needs to be 15-30 seconds long, can push you miles ahead of other artists and give you a following that wouldn’t otherwise have been exposed to your music. It’s really important for new artists to find their own lane on the platform and create content that works for them. I absolutely love it and always recommend it to any other musicians trying to get their break.”

