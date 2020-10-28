Making Waves: NewDad

Galway foursome NewDad are emerging as one of the indie acts to look out for in 2021. Find out more in Making Waves this week.

KEY TRACK: Blue

LABEL: NewDad

MANAGEMENT: A303

INSTAGRAM: @newdad_

WHO: Meet NewDad, a breaking Irish foursome comrpising vocalist and rhythm guitarist Julie Dawson, bassist Áindle O’Beirn, lead guitarist Sean O’Dowd and drummer Fiachra Parslow. These guys could be your new favourite band.

WHAT: On the surface, NewDad’s sound is quite low-key, but there’s plenty to dig into amidst the undulating waves of guitar and studio shimmer. They conjure that magic quality every indie fan loves most: nostalgia. Also, Dawson’s vocals are a dream.

WHERE: They’re from Galway, where they’re tipped as Ireland’s next big thing.

TIPPED, YOU SAY? Yes. Plus, get this, they’ve already got BBC Radio licked, with support from Radio 1 whippersnapper Jack Saunders and 6 Music, where new single Blue is on the A list. They’re even doing a session with stalwart Steve Lamacq!

WHATEVER NEXT! Well, normally, there’d be a buzzy showcase gig. That will come. In the meantime, feast on the story (the band formed at school, none of them are new dads) and enjoy the music. There’s something new coming before 2020 is out, check out NewDad’s wares on Bandcamp for now. They’ve got good merch, too.