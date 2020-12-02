Making Waves: Nicki Nicole

Already a star in Argentina, Nicki Nicole was nominated at the Latin Grammys this year. Here, we find out more about her mix of trap and rap...

KEY TRACK: Mala Vida

LABEL: Columbia

MANAGEMENT: Lauria Management

INSTAGRAM: @nicki.nicole

WHO: Nicki Nicole (real name Nicole Denise Cucco) is an Argentine singer and rapper who is blowing up in her home country. Next up is the rest of the world.

WHAT: A mix of trap, rap, liberal autotune and occasional flashes of proper melody, though you must be quick to catch them.

WHERE: Rosario, in Argentina’s Santa Fe province. MC battles in its public squares drew her towards rap as a teen. Now 20, she has a Latin Grammy nod to her name, not to mention a string of hits. Key among them is this year’s Mala Vida, which has 12,390,221 plays on Spotify, where she has more than 6.4m monthly listeners.

A GRAMMY NOD, ALREADY! Yes, Nicole was up for best newcomer at this year’s Latin Grammys, thanks to a rapid rise that includes three Top 10s in Argentina. She’s signed to Columbia in the UK – word is the major is planning a big push for 2020.

GREAT, WHAT ELSE? How about this? Nicole has a tattoo on her neck that simply reads ‘bullshit’. “Women in Argentina are told how to act, how they should dress,” she told The Guardian. “I got this tattoo to say: ‘Fuck that – I’ll do what I want.’”