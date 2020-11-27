Making Waves: Pearl Charles

Californian songwriter Pearl Charles makes psychedelic pop that provides welcome escape in 2020...

KEY TRACK: Imposter

LABEL: Kanine Records

MANAGEMENT: Future Now Management

TWITTER: @pearl_charles

WHO: Shapeshifting Californian songwriter Pearl Charles’ musical career started with country, before veering through garage rock and landing at

the psychedelic sound that defines her upcoming new record, Magic Mirror.

WHAT: Take a listen to recent single Imposter, which riffs on what happens when one looks in the mirror while tripping and references the Grateful Dead, to get an idea of Charles’ far-out sound.

WHERE: Los Angeles, which is steeped in psychedelic musical history.

SO I SHOULD TURN ON, TUNE IN AND DROP OUT? Right on! Writer Timothy Leary’s storied words at 1967 hippy gathering Human Be-In certainly apply. And with the world still in the throes of some rather serious misery, Charles’ musical escapism is a welcome break.

I SURE NEED A BREAK, WHEN’S THE ALBUM OUT? Magic Mirror drops on January 15 via esteemed indie Kanine Records. Charles’ country schooling equals classic songwriting, which consistently shines through the record’s fug. Like we said, it’s a welcome break.