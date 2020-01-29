Your site will load in 16 seconds
Making Waves: Pottery

January 29th 2020 at 5:45PM
Pottery

This week's hottest brand new act...

Pottery

KEY TRACK: Hank Williams
LABEL: Partisan
MANAGEMENT: Friendly Announcer
TWITTER: @potteryband

WHO: Taking their name from the time-honoured sculptural pursuit, Pottery are a new rock‘n’roll band who many are tipping for success in 2020.

WHAT: As illustrated on last year’s No.1 EP, Pottery’s urgent, clattering sound offers a fervent take on post-punk, with a distinct leaning towards The Rolling Stones’ classic stylings, too.

WHERE: The five-piece – comprised of singer Austin Boylan, singing guitarist Jacob Shepansky, bassist Tom Gould, drummer Paul Jacobs and keyboard player Peter Baylis – formed in Montreal, Canada.

WHAT’S SO GOOD ABOUT POTTERY? If their music was a person, it would be articulate, cool and drunk, staggering around slurring funny one-liners and charming people with witty repartee. People are going potty for them.

THAT’S AWFUL… Sorry, couldn’t resist. Back to the music: Pottery will release their debut album this year on Partisan. Judging by their EP, gnarly eight-minute closer Lifeline Costume in particular, it’ll be worth investigating. They play in London next month, too.

