April 29th 2020 at 12:34PM
Making Waves: Powfu

Get to know TikTok rap sensation Powfu...

KEY TRACK: Death Bed
LABEL: RCA/Robots & Humans
MANAGEMENT: Self-managed
TWITTER: @Powfu

WHO: Isaiah Faber makes lo-fi hip-hop under the name Powfu. Just recently, he’s become a TikTok sensation thanks to breakout single Death Bed.

WHAT: Grainy, textured beats and warming, homespun vocals. Powfu’s music makes perfect sense during isolation, which perhaps explains why he’s blowing up just now. 

WHERE: Faber is from Vancouver, where he’s holed up at the moment.

WHAT’S THE STORY? Earlier this year, Powfu uploaded Death Bed, featuring a sample of Beabadoobee’s Coffee. Its miserablist, romantic message is inspired by Ryan Gosling weep-along The Notebook. It took off, and now has 172,338 UK sales and a place in the Top 10.

A VIRAL HIT, THEN? Quite. And it’s not Powfu’s first attempt: he’s been releasing music for a couple of years now, informed by meticulous study of YouTube channels and playlists. Clearly, he’s onto something, which helps explain RCA’s interest. 

WHAT’S NEXT? An introspective new single, I’m Used To It, is out now. More perfect lockdown listening.

