Making Waves: Priya Ragu

Get to know new Warner Records signing Priya Ragu...

KEY TRACK: Good Love 2.0

LABEL: Warner Records

MANAGEMENT: Verdigris Management

TWITTER: @PRIYARAGUMUSIC

WHO: If the Warner Records staff were in the UK office as normal, rest assured the corridors would be buzzing with excited chit-chat about Swiss-Tamil singer Priya Ragu, a new signing with a thoroughly refreshing take on modern pop.

WHAT: As illustrated on her glorious debut single Good Love 2.0, Priya Ragu has a new dimension in mind for pop, mixing tones of R&B, hip-hop with the rush of a sweaty dancefloor. Good Love 2.0 prickles with a feeling of the new.

WHERE: Ragu’s parents escaped civil war in 1980s Sri Lanka to move to Switzerland, and the singer was born there. After a spell in Brooklyn working on music in rapper Oddisee’s studio, she’s now based in Zurich.

I’M INTRIGUED… Right on. The likes of Annie Mac and Jack Saunders at BBC Radio 1 clearly feel the same way, and have supported Ragu in the early stages of her career this year. They’re keen at 1Xtra too, which points to the genreless appeal of Ragu’s sound.

WHAT’S NEXT? Ragu is working on an album, due next year. In the meantime, look out for a slew of Good Love 2.0 remixes from Hot Chip’s Joe Goddard and more.