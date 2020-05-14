Making Waves: Public Practice

This week's hottest brand new act is New York disco punk foursome Public Practice...

KEY TRACK: My Head

LABEL: Wharf Cat Records

MANGEMENT: Camille Augarde

FACEBOOK: @PublicPractice

WHO: Public Practice are comprised of singer Sam York, guitarist Vince McClelland, bass/synth player Drew Citron and drummer Scott Rosenthal.

WHAT: This New York foursome are a punk band you can dance to, summoning the spirit of their hometown’s no wave heyday and injecting it with freshness, not to mention giant disco grooves.

WHERE: Public Practice are from Brooklyn and formed from the remnants of one-time buzz bands Wall and Beverly.

AND NOW THEY’RE HYPED TOO? Indeed, but the songs on their debut Gentle Grip (out this week) suggest they’re here to stay. Their combo of nervous energy and big rhythms suits both paranoid daydreaming and jumping around the kitchen. Ideal for lockdown!

NOW YOU’RE TALKING... The band delayed the physical LP until June 26, but kept the original date for digital, in the hope that it can provide a quarantine escape. So don’t thank us, thank them.

I WILL! Stream the music from May 15, then find Public Practice on Facebook.