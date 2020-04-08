Making Waves: PVA

This week's hottest brand new act...

PVA

KEY TRACK: Divine Intervention

LABEL: Unsigned

MANAGEMENT: maddy@slowdance.co.uk

TWITTER: @pva_are_ok

WHO: PVA are Ella Harris, Josh Baxter and Louis Satchell, a new three-piece peddling a mutant hybrid of rave music and electronic indie-rock.

WHAT: Just listen to last year’s Divine Intervention single for a taste of PVA’s sound. James Murphy would’ve killed for a chunky groove such as this one when he started LCD Soundsystem.

WHERE: The band are from South London and rehearse in leafy Brockley.

WILL PVA BE STICKING AROUND FOR LONG? With the likes of Dry Cleaning and Squid signing big indie deals with 4AD and Warp respectively, PVA could be about to explode in similar fashion. They’ve certainly got the songs: intricate and heavy, their music is full of euphoric ebb and flow.

WHAT’S HAPPENING NOW? Like lots of their peers, PVA lost out on a trip to SXSW and had a host of gigs cancelled. Check Twitter and Instagram for music, merch and livestreaming appearances during quarantine, then see them in person ASAP. Bring your dancing shoes.