Making Waves: S1mba

This week's hottest brand new act is UK newcomer S1mba, who's currently flying high in the charts with Rover...

KEY TRACK: Rover

LABEL: Parlophone

MANAGEMENT: Raphael Adekunle

TWITTER: @s1mbaofficial

WHO: S1imba (real name Leonard Simbarashe Rwodzi) has been blowing up on TikTok with his new single Rover.

WHAT: S1mba’s sound takes its cues from his African heritage and is rich in melody. Rover is his most accessible moment yet, a laid-back Afro-swing flavoured track that’s all about money.

WHERE: S1mba lived in Zimbabwe until he was nine, before moving to Swindon. He recently relocated to London to study.

SO HE’S EVERYWHERE? Yes, S1mba is arguably the biggest UK rap story to come out of lockdown, as Rover spread thanks to the #mulachallenge dance craze and made its way to the UK Top 5.

HAS HE GOT ANY OTHER TUNES? S1mba’s made a handful of singles, and has been recording all night every night recently. Expect melody and musicianship: he played djembe drums as a kid, before gravitating to keys in church. “Gospel taught me a lot,” he told Capital Xtra.

WHAT’S NEXT? Loads more Roving success, obvs.