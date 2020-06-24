Making Waves: Sam Truth

Introducing new Virgina songwriter Sam Truth...

KEY TRACK: All My Dogs

LABEL: Unsigned

MANAGEMENT: Josh Winik

TWITTER: @samtroof

WHO: Sam Truth is a 21-year-old musician who’s just marked the end a turbulent period with the release of his debut album Child, a scarred, but hopeful account of homelessness and upheaval.

WHAT: Indie, hip-hop and bedroom rap. Sam’s sound shares a homemade quality with Odd Future’s early work, the product of hours in rag-tag studios, making do with whatever equipment he could find.

WHERE: Sam is now settled in Baltimore, but that’s not even half of the story. He was born in Portsmouth, Virginia, and when he got turfed out of home at 18, he ended up couch-surfing with nowhere to go. He opted to start making music as Sam Truth on his brother’s couch in Richmond a couple of years ago. It was a much-needed outlet.

WHAT’S THE ALBUM LIKE? Full of heavy stories, offset by warm, welcoming instrumentation. Threadbare production adds to the charm.

SO, WHAT HAPPENS NEXT? There’s plenty of potential. Sam has spoken of his admiration Pharrell, who’s also from Virginia, so it looks like he’s thinking big.