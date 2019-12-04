Making Waves: Scarypoolparty

Introducing former American Idol hopeful Alejandro Aranda...

Scarypoolparty

KEY TRACK: Diamonds

LABEL: Hollywood Records

MANAGEMENT: Red Light

TWITTER: @scarypoolparty

WHO: While the sound of a scary pool party is unpleasant, the sound of Scarypoolparty is altogether more appealing. This is the pop alias of one-time American Idol contestant Alejandro Aranda.

WHAT: Technicolour pop that sounds like it was made in a spider-ridden laboratory lit by the light of a thousand Macbook Airs.

WHERE: Aranda is from Pomona, in Los Angeles County, California.

MORE INFO PLEASE…

Gladly. Aranda was known for performing his own songs on American Idol, drawing praise from Stevie Nicks, among others. This ultra-modern muso credits YouTube for helping develop his musical chops.

I FEEL OLD…

The fact you’re still reading this means that’s not a problem. Don’t worry, you get it. And if not, you can’t go wrong with a bit of atmospheric, gothic pop, so focus on the music, namely Aranda’s recent 12-track Exit Form project.

WILL DO. HOW ABOUT A GIG?

Scarypoolparty touches down for his debut UK gigs at Colours next week. They’re already sold out, of course.