Making Waves: Spoort

This week's hottest brand new act...

Spoort

KEY TRACK: Self

LABEL: Anxiety/Marathon Artists

MANAGEMENT: Sami Forzinetti & Sam Donaldson

TWITTER: @wearespoort

WHO: A new Midlands foursome who pithily describe their music as “more like ringtones than songs”.

WHAT: Pleasingly tough to sum up. Spoort’s sound nods to hip-hop, jazz, housey synths and blues, underpinned by a fierce commitment to the principles of the indie anthem. This lot are far from just another guitar band.

WHERE: Spoort (the double ‘o’ is deliberate) are from Hinckley, near Leicester. Like so many before them, suburban beigeness inspires their music, which illustrates a desire to escape and embrace drabness all at once. Or, as they put it in intro track Self, ‘Turn on, tune in, drop out’.

PLENTY TO CHEW ON… Yes. Spoort seem like a band who might give people something to think about.

ANY MUSIC OUT YET? Dancey debut single Self is out now, and there’s an EP coming. One song on it, Flyy, is a real treat. This is a new band to love.

GOOD NEWS! Yep – enjoy it.