Making Waves: Taylor Janzen

This week’s hottest brand new act

Taylor Janzen

KEY TRACK: What I Do

LABEL: Glassnote

MANAGEMENT: Daniel Rubin & Chris Woltman

TWITTER: @taylorjanzenn

WHO: A new songwriter baring her deepest secrets through scuffed, Gen Z indie-pop.

WHAT: Unstoppable, brilliant songwriting with melody and guts that lands somewhere between Phoebe Bridgers and Beabadoobee.

WHERE: Taylor Janzen grew up in a quiet town just outside Winnipeg, in Canada’s Manitoba province.

WHAT’S TAYLOR MADE, THEN? Her two EPs to date show that Janzen is building an impressive catalogue of songs that unfold like blistering diary entries. There’s character and candour in abundance, and Janzen gets extra genius points for naming a song after The Parent Trap star Dennis Quaid.

ANYTHING ELSE? Single What I Do is a thrilling mix of frustration and dreamy chords, and her upcoming material is better still. Janzen’s music screams into the ether so you don’t have to.

I FEEL LIGHTER ALREADY! Yes, that’s about right! Look out for much more from Taylor Janzen.