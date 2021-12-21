Making Waves: The Goa Express

Psychedelic indie-rock anthems from the North West, it's The Goa Express...

KEY TRACK: Second Time

LABEL: Ra-Ra Rok Records

MANAGEMENT: Rough Trade Management

TWITTER: @TheGoaExpress



How has 2021 been for you? Are times less tough for breaking bands now?

James Douglas Clarke (vocals, guitar): “This year has been strange but we still managed to keep a good, mutual feeling. It’s hard to tell whether times are less tough, but our outlook hasn’t changed and we try to focus our attention elsewhere, not on what others are doing.”

What has it been like to play shows again?

“The most recent tour [with Shame] was good fun; they welcomed us with open arms and looked after us. It’s been great to be out again and to show off what we have been working on over the past year. We just try to have as much fun on stage as possible and, because we have known one another for such a large part of our lives, the shows always look and feel very comfortable. We all have our moments.”

Tell us about where you’re from and how it influences the music...

“All of the band come from either Todmorden or Burnley but are now living in Manchester.

Our influences come from all over the place; everywhere, anywhere, and from the stops we make along the way. Mainly, we tend to like doing things for ourselves.”

What’s coming up for you in 2022? Are you working on a debut album?

“There will be new music and a video promptly in the New Year. For the moment, it remains important to just stick to writing and recording home demos for potential use in the future. Funnily enough, the new stuff still sounds like us, just a little better...”

Does the band have an ultimate ambition?

“I’m not sure that we do. We take everything as it comes and always reinstate how important it is to not get carried away. Hopefully, it won’t be long until we release a debut album, and that will be a real achievement.”