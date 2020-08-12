Making Waves: The Ninth Wave

Get to know the urgent sound of Glasgow's The Ninth Wave...

KEY TRACK: Happy Days!

LABEL: Distiller Records

MANAGEMENT: Kingdom Management

TWITTER: @THENINTHWAVE_

WHO: The Ninth Wave are made up of Haydn Park-Patterson, Millie Kidd, Kyalo Searle-Mbullu and Callum Stewart.

WHAT: A spiky combination of synth-pop and electronica, love songs decimated by layers of noise. The Ninth Wave used to be more about noise, but their new EP Happy Days! prioritises vocal clarity and melody.

WHERE: The band, recently augmented by Searle-Mbullu and Stewart, are based in Glasgow, and their music shares a sense of humour, not to mention downbeat realism, with the city’s alternative heroes.

NONE OF THIS SOUNDS OVERLY HAPPY? Yeah, that EP title is most definitely ironic. But there’s unlikely euphoria at the centre of tracks such as the fantastically-titled There’s Nothing I Hate More Than Small Talk.

THAT IS A NICE TITLE... Yes, and it sounds like they had fun making the record, most of which was tracked in the Outer Hebrides with former Horror Faris Badwan.

SO THEY ARE HAPPY, REALLY? In a way that only miserablist punks can be, yes!