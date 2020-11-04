Making Waves: The OBGMs

Get the lowdown on vital Toronto punk trio The OBGMs...

KEY TRACK: Outsah

LABEL/ MANAGEMENT: Black Box Recordings

TWITTER: @theobgms

WHO: OBGM stands for ‘Oooh Baby Gimme More’ and the trio behind the acronym are guitarist and vocalist Densil McFarlane, drummer Colanthony Humphrey and bassist Joe Brosnan.

WHAT: Punk rock, baby.

WHERE: The OBGMs formed in Toronto.

OOOOH BABY, TELL ME MORE: Sure thing. The OBGMs are an important band, with an important message. They’re here to promote a more diverse future for rock‘n’roll and they’re doing so with music that has lava pumping through its veins. Tracks like Outsah and Fight Song offer affirmation through a barrage of drums, guitar and strangled vocals.

WHAT SHOULD I PLAY? The band’s new record The Ends came out on Halloween, so start there. Produced by Dave Schiffman (Rage Against The Machine, Trash Talk) it’s an awesome statement from a band with massive ambition.

OH YEAH, HOW MASSIVE? Last year, McFarlane told Vice that The OBGMs will do “what Drake did for Toronto hip-hop, for Toronto punk”. Watch them rise...