Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

Making Waves: The OBGMs

November 4th 2020 at 1:16PM
Making Waves: The OBGMs

Get the lowdown on vital Toronto punk trio The OBGMs...

KEY TRACK: Outsah
LABEL/ MANAGEMENT: Black Box Recordings
TWITTER: @theobgms

WHO: OBGM stands for ‘Oooh Baby Gimme More’ and the trio behind the acronym are guitarist and vocalist Densil McFarlane, drummer Colanthony Humphrey and bassist Joe Brosnan.

WHAT: Punk rock, baby.

WHERE: The OBGMs formed in Toronto.

OOOOH BABY, TELL ME MORE: Sure thing. The OBGMs are an important band, with an important message. They’re here to promote a more diverse future for rock‘n’roll and they’re doing so with music that has lava pumping through its veins. Tracks like Outsah and Fight Song offer affirmation through a barrage of drums, guitar and strangled vocals.

WHAT SHOULD I PLAY? The band’s new record The Ends came out on Halloween, so start there. Produced by Dave Schiffman (Rage Against The Machine, Trash Talk) it’s an awesome statement from a band with massive ambition.

OH YEAH, HOW MASSIVE? Last year, McFarlane told Vice that The OBGMs will do “what Drake did for Toronto hip-hop, for Toronto punk”.  Watch them rise...

author twitter FOLLOW Ben Homewood


For more stories like this, and to keep up to date with all our market leading news, features and analysis, sign up to receive our daily Morning Briefing newsletter

subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2020