Making Waves: Tia Carys

This week's hottest brand new act...

Tia Carys

KEY TRACK: English X Ghana

LABEL: Unsigned

MANAGEMENT: Renowned

TWITTER: @TiaCarys

WHO: Look out for Tia Carys at the start of 2020, her sun-baked debut single English X Ghana snuck out at the end of last year.

WHAT: Carys is a rapper and freestyler offering a sultry take on R&B and Afrobeats, her bars thud between sumptuous beats and guitar.

WHERE: Londoner Carys explores her African heritage on her debut single.

TELL ME MORE...

Gladly. As well as a hook up at Ministry Of Sound, Carys has joined the ranks at Renowned Management, whose roster is also home to Wretch 32 and Music Week On The Radar alumnus Hamzaa.

THAT’S AN IMPRESSIVE START...

It is. Weave in support from BBC Radio 1Xtra’s DJ Target, Reprezent Radio, GRM Daily and Mixtape Madness and it’s safe to say many in the UK scene are waiting excitedly for what Carys will come up with next.

AND WHAT MIGHT THAT BE?

Details are scant, but be patient, you’ve got English X Ghana to be going on with. Carys is a big presence on Instagram, too. Watch this space.