Making Waves: Tkay Maidza

Newly signed to 4AD, Australian-Zimbabwean rapper Tkay Maidza is ready to break through with new EP Last Year Was Weird Vol 2...

KEY TRACK: Shook

LABEL: 4AD

MANAGEMENT: Proper Management/Foreign Echo

TWITTER: @TKAYMAIDZA

WHO: Australian-Zimbabwean rapper and singer Tkay Maidza has been bubbling away for a few years now, and is primed to break through with next month’s EP, Last Year Was Weird, Vol.2.

WHAT: After beginnings in dance music, Maidza makes rap that sprawls into R&B, electronica and more.

WHERE: Maidza is based in Adelaide, where she’s forged a formidable rep thanks to a slew of songs inspired by her experiences during 2016, the ‘weird’ year referred to in the title of her new EP and its predecessor. A third volume is coming, too.

SO, WHAT HAPPENED IN 2016? Maidza was troubled by existential problems, and while 2020 has been far from easy for anyone, it’s already been an important year for the rapper, who recently signed a new deal with 4AD.

WHAT’S THE MUSIC LIKE? Maidza has referenced Nicki Minaj and Santigold, and you’ll hear Missy Elliott in totemic recent single Shook. Her music is vibrant and full of texture, and the EP has blissful moments in amongst the bombast. Don’t miss it.

PHOTO: Mark Peaced