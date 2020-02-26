Making Waves: Wens

This week's hottest brand new act...

Wens

KEY TRACK: Beauty Queen

LABEL: R&R/Warner Records

MANAGEMENT: Now U C Me

TWITTER: @whateverwens

WHO: Wens is the pop alter-ego of 20-year-old Giana Shabestari.

WHAT: Gen Z jams, man!

WHERE: With Italian-American and Iranian heritage, Wens was raised in Southern California and started taking music seriously around eight years ago.

IF NOT NOW, WENS? Yeah, there’s loads of great wordplay opportunity here. What, for example, might Wens call her Robbie Williams covers album? Life Thru A Wens!

YES, BUT WHAT ABOUT THE MUSIC, THOUGH? That’s what we’re here for. Wens has been working with Jennifer Decilveo (Anne-Marie, Beth Ditto) for years and recent single Beauty Queen suggests they’ve been cooking up a moody new pop sound full of texture, with gut-wrenching drama at its core.

SOUNDS COOL… Yes and there’s more: Wens releases her debut Lemoncholy EP, which contends with pressure and how life is no fairytale, on March 6. Go get it.