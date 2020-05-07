Making Waves: Wesley Joseph

Get to know bedroom rapper and singe Wesley Joseph...

KEY TRACK: Imaginary Friends

LABEL: Eeviltwinn

MANAGEMENT: Transgressive

TWITTER: @wesley__joseph

WHO: Meet rapper and producer Wesley Joseph. You might have heard the soft stylings of his debut single Imaginary Friends, which came out last month.

WHAT: Night-time music, cut through with energy, courtesy of some rapid bars. Hip-hop, jazz and soul mix easily in Joseph’s hands, and Imaginary Friends has layer upon layer to unravel.

WHERE: He makes beats in his bedroom in London. He grew up in Walsall, making music with the OG Horse collective.

WHAT’S THE SONG ABOUT? Joseph took inspiration from those nights when you just can’t shut down. The track whirrs and shifts, its restlessness reflected through a wave of lyrical distress. Even so, the production is super-chilled.

WHAT ELSE DO I NEED TO KNOW?

Joseph has a friend in Walsall neighbour Jorja Smith, and their music shares an intimate, unhurried quality. He’s linked up to Paradigm Talent Agency too, and the live show promises much, when we get there, of course.

NICE... Yep. New single Martyrs has just come out and you can expect more new music soon, too.