Making Waves: Zand

Introducing Blackpool musician Zand, here to tear pop music to shreds and spread a vital message...

KEY TRACK: Slut Money

LABEL: Unsigned

MANAGEMENT: Hannah Vincent

TWITTER: @ihatezand

WHO: Zand is the ‘ugly pop’ alias of Blackpool-born artist Zander Sweeney (they/them pronouns).

WHAT: Zand coined the genre ‘ugly pop’ to describe their sound, which takes the basics of pop music, rips them to shreds and stitches the pieces back together to form a harsh, deep and muscular noise aimed straight at the frontal lobe. An appreciation for volume clearly runs in the family, Zand’s brother Connor plays guitar in rising metal band Loathe.

WHERE: Glitzy Blackpool, in England’s North West.

TELL ME MORE... Zand grew up on My Chemical Romance and Fightstar and is just beginning to shake up the UK’s rock scene and make a difference with their own concoctions. Check out brand new single Slut Money for a taster.

HOW CAN ZAND MAKE A DIFFERENCE? By writing powerfully about their identity as a queer, non-binary, trans person and pushing issues such as gender, abuse and discrimination to the forefront of popular culture. Not to mention calling out JK Rowling on Twitter. Zand is a vital new voice.