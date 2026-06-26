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Charts analysis: Rein Me In has now spent more weeks at No.1 than any other song in the 2020s

by Alan Jones
Friday, Jun 26th 2026 at 5:40PM

Making chart history has become second nature to Rein Me In, the indefatigable smash hit collaboration between Sam Fender and Olivia Dean, which celebrates the beginning of its second year of unbroken chart presence by rebounding 4-1, to become the first song ever to rise to No.1 four times in the same chart run.

Eclipsing triple toppers I Believe by Frankie Laine (1953), Singing The Blues by Guy Mitchell 1957), Happy by Pharrell Williams (2014), What Do You Mean? ...

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