Digital Edition:

- Sienna Spiro is on the cusp of superstardom and, this month, Music Week brings you the remarkable story behind the UK’s next big act.
- For our July cover story, we meet the viral singer on the eve of her debut album Visitor to tell the story behind the breakthrough of the new British artist everyone is talking about. Manager Miriam Maslin, Capitol Music Group chairman and CEO Tom March and the company’s president Lillia Parsa join Spiro to reveal the mechanics behind what is already a colossal campaign.
- With the reverberations from a huge edition of the Music Week Awards still being felt across the industry, we present the best moments from the 2026 edition in a giant gallery feature celebrating all the winners.
- Next up, in another giant exclusive, Tom March takes more time out of his busy schedule to sit down for The Music Week Interview, as the UK exec reflects on two decades at UMG and how he is now living the American dream in LA.
- We're in New York with Raw Power Management, as founder Craig Jennings and freshly appointed co-CEOs Matt Ash and Don Jenkins reveal how the company continues to be open to “anything” as they celebrate 20 years in operation.
- Also this month, we meet Music Week Awards winner Remi Burgz of BBC Radio 1Xtra, while Why Not Her? founder Linda Coogan Byrne writes about her report into “gendered gatekeeping” in Irish and British radio and festival programming.
- In The Big Story, we get the inside details about the development of Bristol’s first arena, the 20,000-capacity Aviva Arena.