Welcome to the Music Week Directory 2026

The music industry has been completely reshaped and remodelled since 2010 – with the rise of streaming, the decline of physical product; the rapid expansion of the live sector; and music appearing in all sorts of places that never would have been possible 10 years ago.

Though, while the faces and formats may have changed over the years, one thing in our brilliant industry remains constant – the need for contacts and the Music Week Directory remains the hard currency of the music industry.

Whether :-

this is your first year in the business

you’ve watched the decades ebb and flow

you’re a new school start-up or an old school veteran

The Music Week Directory 2026 remains your go to resource of potential opportunities with companies and executives that could prove key for your business.

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NB: The Music Week Directory 2026 is absolutely free to subscribers to Music Week – both as a physical edition and digitally here within the Music Week app. See more information about a subscription.