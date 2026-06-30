Virgin Music Group unveils new global and regional leadership team including Downtown execs

Virgin Music Group has announced its new global and regional leadership team.

The reshaped team brings together senior executives from both Virgin Music Group and Downtown, following the completion of VMG’s acquisition of Downtown Music earlier this year.

“The new structure combines trusted, on-the-ground expertise with an expanded suite of global services, technology, and infrastructure, giving clients the best of both: local knowledge backed by worldwide revenue-generating capabilities,” said a statement.

The combined organisation serves independent artists, entrepreneurs, labels and rights-holders in more than 145 countries.

Virgin Music Group’s services span digital and physical distribution, marketing, business intelligence, neighbouring rights, synchronisation, royalties and publishing administration.

Nat Pastor, co-CEO, Virgin Music Group, said: “Virgin Music Group and Downtown have each built their reputations by superserving the independent community and empowering local teams. This combined structure will help grow those strengths, continuing to innovate while deepening the entrepreneurial culture and trusted relationships that will define our future.”

JT Myers, co-CEO, Virgin Music Group, said: “Our ambition is to keep expanding what’s possible for the independent music community. That means offering each artist, entrepreneur, label and rights-holder access to broader capabilities and a more connected global network, while remaining flexible enough to meet them wherever they are in their journey."

We’ve brought together an exceptional group of leaders with a shared belief: artists and entrepreneurs deserve the strongest possible partner Pieter van Rijn

Virgin Music Group is organised into six key regions, with regional leaders reporting to VMG co-CEOs JT Myers and Nat Pastor. In their respective markets, VMG's regional and country leaders have oversight of Fuga and Downtown Artist & Label Services’ local functions, with Downtown executives also taking key positions.

North America is led by Jacqueline Saturn as president, North America & EVP global artist relations. Sarah Landy is appointed SVP, business development, North America, reporting to Saturn.

LATAM is led by Victor González as president, LATAM, US Latin & Spain

Brazil and Portugal are led by Cris Falcao as president. Renato Vanzella is appointed managing director, Brazil, reporting to Falcao.

Europe is led by Nick Roden as president, Europe. Liz Northeast is appointed as SVP & general manager, Europe, reporting to Roden.

Asia, Middle East, Africa are led by Michael Roe as managing director, AMEA.

Australia & New Zealand are led by Nathan McLay as managing director.

The organisation has also confirmed key global leadership across its suite of services, technology and product strategy.

The following executives will report to Myers and Pastor:

Jeremy Kramer continues as EVP, global marketing

Zack Gershen continues as EVP, global commercial & digital strategy

The following executives report to Virgin Music Group COO Pieter Van Rijn:

Tom Allen has been named as chief technology officer, VMG

Christiaan Kröner has been named EVP, global operations, VMG

Molly Neuman continues as president, CD Baby

Emily Stephenson continues as president, Downtown Music Publishing

David Driessen has been named chief product officer, VMG

Matt Sawin has been named EVP, physical & direct-to-fan growth, VMG

Gareth Mellor has been named as SVP, communications & brand strategy, VMG

Former Downtown Artist & Label Services president Ben Patterson will lead a new artist-focused enterprise in collaboration with Virgin Music Group.

Pieter van Rijn, COO, Virgin Music Group, said: “We’ve brought together an exceptional group of leaders with a shared belief: artists and entrepreneurs deserve the strongest possible partner. Through the skills and technology of the combined organisation, we will give more great music the chance to break through and more creative businesses the platform to thrive."