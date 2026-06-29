State Fayre confirms 2027 edition following inaugural event for 50,000 country fans

The inaugural edition of State Fayre was staged over the weekend with 50,000 people attending across three days.

Billed as the UK’s biggest new camping festival, State Fayre is a celebration of classic rock, country and folk and Americana culture.

Organisers Live Nation and Festival Republic confirmed that State Fayre will return in 2027, with dates and further details to be announced.

Taking place at Hylands Park in Chelmsford, Essex, State Fayre’s inaugural line-up featured headliners Kings of Leon, Alanis Morissette and The Lumineers, as well as Skunk Anansie, The Black Crowes, Stephen Wilson Jr, Nina Nesbitt, Kingfishr, Elvis Costello & The Imposters with Charlie Sexton, Jack Savoretti, Razorlight, Dylan Gossett, and more.

Anna-Sophie Mertens and Alex Simmonds

Reflecting on the inaugural edition, festival organisers Anna-Sophie Mertens and Alex Simmonds said in a statement: “We wanted to create a festival that delivered good music, good food and good times, bringing together artists from both sides of the Atlantic. From start to finish, it has been truly moving to see festival-goers embrace everything State Fayre is about – from iconic headliners with catalogues that have soundtracked so many of our lives, the most exciting artists across a multitude of genres, and phenomenal new voices to the very best in BBQ food brought together with our partners at FUME.

“What’s made it all the more special is the reaction we have received from everyone who came down this weekend. Welcoming, friendly and ready to take in every new experience, we couldn’t have asked for anything more. This is just the beginning, and we look forward to welcoming everyone back when State Fayre opens its doors once more in 2027.”

Subscribers can click here to read our interview with Anna-Sophie Mertens – winner of the Live Music Inspiration honour at the Women In Music Awards 2025.

PHOTOS: Matt Eachus/Nicholas O'Donnell