Peermusic signs Joseph 'Killbeatz' Addison to global deal

Peermusic UK has signed producer Joseph Addison, better known as Killbeatz, to a global deal.

A three-time Producer Of The Year winner at the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMAs) in 2013, 2014, and 2018, Killbeatz has worked with the likes of Ed Sheeran, Fuse ODG, Sarkodie, R2Bees and WizKid.

He co-wrote and co-produced Ed Sheeran’s ÷ album track Bibia Be Ye Ye, which featured UK-based Ghanaian artist Fuse ODG. The song was recorded in Ghana and the song title is in Twi, a dialect spoken in Ghana that translates to “All will be well.”

Sheeran travelled to write with both Fuse and Killbeatz and ended up staying in the country for three weeks. The video for the track was also filmed in Ghana.

“I am delighted to be formalising our relationship with Joseph ‘Killbeatz’ Addison and to help further support the great success he has already achieved,” said Nigel Elderton, president, Europe & MD, Peermusic U.K.

"We look forward to working closely with him and his team to plug him into our international roster. With our network of offices we will be able to provide ‘Killbeatz’ with access to music markets around the world. This deal was a real team effort as everyone from my royalty, sync and creative departments have been very committed to having Joseph on our UK roster.”

“This has been a long time coming! My career journey to this point hasn't been easy, but I am really grateful for the patience and kindness shown to me by the team at peermusic; my manager, David Prince Yeboah; and my lawyer, Paul Spraggon at SSB,” said Addison. “I'm full of energy, new ideas, and super excited to get my productions back onto the international music scene. I can't wait to get started!”

Killbeatz has also worked with the likes of Efya, Tiffany, Wande Coal, Nana Boroo, Wyclef Jean and Sean Paul.