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Charts analysis: Olivia Rodrigo retains albums title with You Seem Pretty Sad For A Girl So In Love

by Alan Jones
Friday, Jun 26th 2026 at 5:39PM

Becoming only the second album to spend its first two weeks at No.1 in 2026, You Seem Pretty Sad For A Girl So In Love had to come from behind to retain its title for Olivia Rodrigo, eventually doing so on consumption of 28,002 units (2,375 CDs, 2,012 vinyl albums, 224 cassettes, 249 digital downloads and 23,142 sales-equivalent streams) – a 72.76% dip week-on-week, and the lowest consumption for a No.1 album for nine weeks.

In the first five ...

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