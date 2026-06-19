Olivia Rodrigo tops 100,000 sales with best ever weekly albums consumption

Olivia Rodrigo has landed her third No.1 album and best ever weekly consumption result with new LP You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love (Polydor/Geffen).

The album debuted at No.1 with first week consumption of 102,814 units (27,194 CDs, 25,562 vinyl albums, 9,212 cassettes, 1,443 digital downloads and 39,403 sales-equivalent streams). It follows her fourth No.1 single in the UK with Drop Dead.

Olivia Rodrigo worked with producer Daniel Nigro on the new record, as well as collaborating with songwriters Amy Allen, Steph Jones and Sasha Sloan, and fellow Polydor act The Cure’s Robert Smith on What’s Wrong With Me. Smith is also credited as studio engineer on the track.

As we approach the year’s mid-way point, Rodrigo has the second highest weekly result of 2026 so far. Harry Styles’ album Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally opened with 183,045 units.

You Seem Pretty Sad For A Girl So In Love had the biggest opening of Rodrigo’s career to date. It was 70.6% above the 60,272 units that second album, Guts, managed on debut at No.1 in 2023; and 101.8% above the 50,942 units her debut LP, Sour, achieved in 2021.

Opening with a number like this is incredibly rare, so to see Olivia achieve it is something we’re so proud to celebrate Jodie Cammidge

Jodie Cammidge, managing director at Polydor Label Group, said: “What a moment for all of us. Opening with a number like this is incredibly rare, so to see Olivia achieve it is something we’re so proud to celebrate.

“Firstly, what an incredible album! I’m sure like everyone, I’ve been listening to it non-stop this week. But it feels like the culmination of years of hard work, creativity and belief from Olivia, her management, our brilliant partners at Interscope/Geffen, who have delivered the most flawless campaign, and everyone across PLG and UMG UK who have played a part in bringing this album to life.”

Rodrigo has visited the UK as part of her global campaign. She returns in April 2027 for The Unraveled Tour with an 11-date UK-exclusive residency at The O2.

“I had the chance to spend some time with Olivia last week, and what really struck me was how much the UK means to her,” said Cammidge. “You could see how invested she is in connecting with her fans here, which makes this achievement feel even more rewarding.”

“Her collaboration with Robert Smith is something I find particularly special,” he added. “It’s not often you see two artists of that calibre and influence come together in such an authentic way, introducing each other to new generations of fans while creating something completely natural. The fact that they’re both artists we’re fortunate to work closely with at PLG makes it even better.”

As revealed in Alan Jones’ charts analysis, Rodrigo is now the only artist in chart history to have three charted studio albums, without any of them ever dipping out of the Top 75 or even the Top 50. Guts (31-25,) is on its 145th consecutive week, without dropping below No.43, while Sour (32-28), is on week 265, with a low of No.45.

Sour has consumption to date of 1,341,583, while Guts is on 788,013.